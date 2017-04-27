Uber to roll out flying taxis in Dall...

Uber to roll out flying taxis in Dallas, Dubai by 2020

Ride-sharing company Uber has set some very ambitious goals - it aims to set up a network of flying taxis in Dallas, Texas and in Dubai by 2020, according to Uber's chief product officer Jeff Holden, as reported by Reuters . Uber's flying taxis will be small electric aircraft with VTOL capabilities, produce zero emissions and be quiet enough to operate in cities, the company says.

