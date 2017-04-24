TX Tornadoes Leave Five Dead, Dozens Injured
Marc Ramirez, Julieta Chiquillo and Naheed Rajwani and Eline de Bruijn On Apr 30, 2017 Source: The Dallas Morning News Five people are dead and nearly 50 injured after tornadoes whipped through Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains counties, and authorities said they were braced for the toll to rise. The Canton Fire Department confirmed the five deaths, including one in a vehicle tossed by the tornado along Highway 64 near the town in Van Zandt County, KXAS-TV reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas Fort Worth
|2 hr
|Fred
|3
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|14 hr
|Hasan Minhaj
|16
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Sat
|Real ride or die
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|James
|9,762
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|17
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC