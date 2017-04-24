TX Tornadoes Leave Five Dead, Dozens ...

TX Tornadoes Leave Five Dead, Dozens Injured

Marc Ramirez, Julieta Chiquillo and Naheed Rajwani and Eline de Bruijn On Apr 30, 2017 Source: The Dallas Morning News Five people are dead and nearly 50 injured after tornadoes whipped through Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains counties, and authorities said they were braced for the toll to rise. The Canton Fire Department confirmed the five deaths, including one in a vehicle tossed by the tornado along Highway 64 near the town in Van Zandt County, KXAS-TV reported.

