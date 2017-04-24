The Best New Music in Dallas, April 2017: Sarah Jaffe, Post Malone, JVN, Daniel Hart and More
This month Sarah Jaffe announced her new album Bad Baby will be released July 7, and debuted the title track on NPR. "Bad Baby" continues Jaffe's electro-pop stylings she's been crafting since 2012's The Body Wins .
