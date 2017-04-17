Texas attorney general's request for new judge rebuffed
A judge has rebuffed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request that he step aside before the Republican stands trial on criminal securities fraud charges in September. A spokeswoman for state District Judge George Gallagher confirmed Monday that he will stay on the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|5 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 15
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC