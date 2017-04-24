Teens Arrested Following Robbery, Cha...

Teens Arrested Following Robbery, Chase in Dallas

At about 12:30 a.m. Dallas police said they responded to a robbery at North Hall Street and North Central Expressway. The victim told police they were robbed at gunpoint by five juveniles.

