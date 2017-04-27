T.D. Jakes steals the show as thousands of faith leaders converge in Dallas

Churches must bridge political divides and find not just a common voice but an independent one in the fight for economic and social justice, faith leaders said at an international gathering of their colleagues in Dallas on Thursday. "The church has to pull up its chair at the table and remember who they're there to represent," said Bishop Harry Jackson, senior pastor of Hope Christian Church in Washington, D.C. "Everybody has a lobbyist in Washington but the poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.