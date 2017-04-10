SPCA Saves 32 Dogs From "Urine-Soaked, Feces-Filled House" in Dallas County
Thirty-two Dallas County dogs are in SPCA of Texas custody after being rescued from squalid conditions in a southeast Dallas County home. Lancaster Police Department officers found the dogs living in "cruel confinement" Thursday during an unrelated visit to the property, according to the SPCA, and called in the animal rescue organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,739
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Glad
|14
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC