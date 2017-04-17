South Dallas Shootings Prompt Revival of Anti-Violence Movement
The sign on the door of Little World, a convenience store on the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard, reads "no Guns. The store was the backdrop of a shooting at 1am on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|1 hr
|Marygarcia
|22
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|14 hr
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|23 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC