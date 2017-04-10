Shocked, Shocked to Find Segregation Going on in Dallas, of All Places
Every six months or so Dallas is shocked, shocked again to find that racial segregation is going on here, but every time we discover it again, Dallas always avoids saying who. Somebody did it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|19 hr
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC