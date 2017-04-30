Region's magnet schools top annual Ch...

Region's magnet schools top annual Children at Risk ranking survey

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Once again, many of North Texas' top-ranked public schools are some of its most selective, while others educate few students from low-income families, according to an annual ranking of North Texas schools. Magnet schools such as Dallas ISD's School for the Talented and Gifted, Irma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts crowd the top spots in this year's high school rankings by Children at Risk, a Houston-based education advocacy group .

