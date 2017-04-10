Police need your helping finding Dallas woman
Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was last seen in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive around 5:30 a.m. She is 5'2" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Wallace was wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans with purple shoes.
