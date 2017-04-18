Police identify man shot to death in Euless
Officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Henslee Drive where they found the 27-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound, police said. Neshkov was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine and then airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he died during surgery.
