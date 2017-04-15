Peeping suspect arrested at Dallas Wal-Mart over up-skirt phone pics

A 34-year-old Dallas man was arrested Monday after police say he used his phone to shoot video under a Wal-Mart customer's skirt. A security officer at the Wal-Mart at 1521 N. Cockrell Hill Road called police after he saw Holland on surveillance video following a woman and holding his cellphone under her skirt to shoot video and photos, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

