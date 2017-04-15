Peeping suspect arrested at Dallas Wal-Mart over up-skirt phone pics
A 34-year-old Dallas man was arrested Monday after police say he used his phone to shoot video under a Wal-Mart customer's skirt. A security officer at the Wal-Mart at 1521 N. Cockrell Hill Road called police after he saw Holland on surveillance video following a woman and holding his cellphone under her skirt to shoot video and photos, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,739
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Glad
|14
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC