Parishioners survive tornado inside church 'by the grace of God'

Parishioners say it's a miracle that no one was harmed when a deadly tornado hit a Texas church on Saturday night. About 45 people had gathered to honor high school graduates at the parish hall of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Emory, a town outside of Dallas, Texas.

