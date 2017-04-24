Parishioners survive tornado inside church 'by the grace of God'
Parishioners say it's a miracle that no one was harmed when a deadly tornado hit a Texas church on Saturday night. About 45 people had gathered to honor high school graduates at the parish hall of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Emory, a town outside of Dallas, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|1 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|1 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|1 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|James
|9,762
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|17
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC