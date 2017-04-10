Officials recover woman's body in Lake Ray Hubbard
Officials recovered a woman's body in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning. Police said Dallas Homicide responded to 6000 Lake Ray Hubbard Parkway after a passerby spotted the woman at about 7 a.m. According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|15
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|9,742
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|9 hr
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC