Officials recover woman's body in Lake Ray Hubbard

Officials recovered a woman's body in Lake Ray Hubbard Saturday morning. Police said Dallas Homicide responded to 6000 Lake Ray Hubbard Parkway after a passerby spotted the woman at about 7 a.m. According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

