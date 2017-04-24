North Dallas Office Building Evacuated for Active Shooter
Police believe the a male worker shot and killed his boss before shooting and killing himself. The injured police officer hurt himself as DPD swat used a shotgun to breach a locked glass door and get into the office where the shooting took place.
