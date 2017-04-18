News 9 mins ago 9:07 p.m.Aerial artists to soar over Dallas Arts District block party

News 9 mins ago 9:07 p.m.Aerial artis...

Aerial artists to soar over Dallas Arts District block party

10 hrs ago

If you see people in the Dallas Arts District this weekend standing still, mouths agape, with their eyes cast to the skies, don't worry. Stop and look up with them at the aerial ballet of six dancers suspended from a 19-story building in an often-described death-defying yet life-affirming vertical dance.

