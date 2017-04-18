News 9 mins ago 10:35 p.m.Dallas Fire-Rescue facing its own 911 emergency
Dallas Fire-Rescue is facing its own 911 emergency. It's losing people faster than it can replace them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,744
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|15 hr
|Marygarcia
|22
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Mon
|alexdeal
|2
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Apr 16
|Lest
|1
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC