News 24 mins ago 9:31 p.m.Fallen crane in Dallas leaves one dead, one injured

When firefighters arrived at the location, just behind the Dallas Black Arts Dance Theatre, they found a large crane tipped over on its side and into a fenced-off area surrounding a T-Mobile cell phone tower. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were three adult male workers at the site doing work on the tower when the crane tipped over and fell into the area where two of the men were working.

