News 20 mins ago 11:31 p.m.Dallas D.A...

News 20 mins ago 11:31 p.m.Dallas D.A. investigating mail-in ballots

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DALLAS As voters across Dallas County prepare to head to polling sites for early voting, the Dallas County Elections and District Attorney's offices are investigating complaints involving mail-in ballots. Toni Pippins-Poole, the Dallas County Elections Administrator, is working closely with the District Attorney's office in the ongoing criminal investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,747
for pain meds (Sep '11) Fri Nikkimarie4u 13
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... Fri Art Anderson 1
pain management doctor in dallas Thu Wendolyn252 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Thu Chuck Schumer 12
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Apr 18 WarForOil 16
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,483,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC