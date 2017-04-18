News 20 mins ago 11:31 p.m.Dallas D.A. investigating mail-in ballots
DALLAS As voters across Dallas County prepare to head to polling sites for early voting, the Dallas County Elections and District Attorney's offices are investigating complaints involving mail-in ballots. Toni Pippins-Poole, the Dallas County Elections Administrator, is working closely with the District Attorney's office in the ongoing criminal investigation.
