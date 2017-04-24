News 2 mins ago 12:36 p.m.Sources: Man shoots boss, kills himself at Dallas office building
A man who entered a Dallas office building Monday morning and shot his boss and then himself is dead, sources tell WFAA. Multiple sources tell WFAA a man entered the office building, located in the 8300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway near US-75, and shot his boss before turning the gun on himself.
