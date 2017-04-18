Neiman Marcus Popovers Voted Most Iconic Dish in Dallas
While it's rare for a menu item to generate such a following that it withstands fickle dining trends, Dallas is home to many iconic dishes, and, over the past three weeks, you guys voted for your favorite. After much anticipation, the results are in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|32 min
|WarForOil
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|35 min
|WarForOil
|9,744
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|9 hr
|Marygarcia
|22
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|22 hr
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Mon
|alexdeal
|2
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Apr 16
|Lest
|1
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC