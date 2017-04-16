Naked woman slugs Highland Park officer who tried to remove her from Oak Lawn street
A naked woman punched a Highland Park officer in face who tried to get her out of a street in Oak Lawn Sunday morning, police said. Dallas police officers responded to a major disturbance about the woman walking in the 3300 block of Oak Lawn, near Lemmon Avenue, about 8:50 a.m., Dallas police spokeswoman Debra Webb said.
