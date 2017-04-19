'Merry Wives' and Quixote to Run in R...

'Merry Wives' and Quixote to Run in Rep This Summer at Shakespeare Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Better three hours too soon than a minute too late," as patrons get ready for the kick-off of Shakespeare in the Park with Shakespeare Dallas' production of Merry Wives of Windsor, along with a work adapted from Cervantes, running in rotating repertory. The 2017 summer season will begin with Shakespeare's classic comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Shakespeare Dallas' Executive and Artistic Director, Raphael Parry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 6 hr Chuck Schumer 12
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Wed WarForOil 9,745
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Wed Bromhead 1
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Tue WarForOil 16
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) Tue Marygarcia 22
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr 17 alexdeal 2
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Apr 16 Lest 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC