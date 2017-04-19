'Merry Wives' and Quixote to Run in Rep This Summer at Shakespeare Dallas
"Better three hours too soon than a minute too late," as patrons get ready for the kick-off of Shakespeare in the Park with Shakespeare Dallas' production of Merry Wives of Windsor, along with a work adapted from Cervantes, running in rotating repertory. The 2017 summer season will begin with Shakespeare's classic comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Shakespeare Dallas' Executive and Artistic Director, Raphael Parry.
