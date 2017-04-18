Man, dog die after getting trapped in...

Man, dog die after getting trapped inside burning Lakewood house that wife escaped from

A man and his dog died after getting trapped inside a burning house overnight in Lakewood that his wife safely escaped from. Firefighters found flames rolling from the front of the structure in the 6900 block of Redstart Lane, near White Rock Lake, about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

