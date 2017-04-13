Man charged with murder 10 months after Far North Dallas pedestrian gunned down
An arrest has been made in the death of a 52-year-old man who was gunned down as he walked along a Far North Dallas sidewalk almost 10 months ago. Jose Zamora-Banegas, 29, was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday.
