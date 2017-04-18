Man accused of killing pregnant ex-gi...

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-girlfriend works for Dallas sheriff

The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Arlington last week previously was a detention officer for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and is currently working in the courtesy patrol division, the department confirmed Thursday. Keith Haynes, 27, was arrested at his apartment in Plano on Wednesday , accused in the shooting death of Kenishia Walker, 25, on Friday.

