Man accused of killing pregnant ex-girlfriend works for Dallas sheriff
The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Arlington last week previously was a detention officer for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department and is currently working in the courtesy patrol division, the department confirmed Thursday. Keith Haynes, 27, was arrested at his apartment in Plano on Wednesday , accused in the shooting death of Kenishia Walker, 25, on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|7 hr
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|9,745
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|16
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Apr 18
|Marygarcia
|22
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Apr 16
|Lest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC