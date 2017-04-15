In Pleasant Grove, an incumbent Dallas council member faces his toughest challenger yet
Four years after getting its own seat at the Dallas City Council, the minority district of Pleasant Grove has yet to elect a Hispanic representative. Real estate broker Rickey Callahan has won in District 5 twice and is aiming for a third term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,739
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Glad
|14
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC