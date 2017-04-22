If we want to make Dallas a more equi...

If we want to make Dallas a more equitable city, how do free transit...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The mere thought of Dallas seeking to become a more equitable city - a metropolis built on the egalitarian principles of economic, political and social equality - is an encouraging sign of civic progress. As idealistic or elusive as it may sound, this notion of leveling the playing field for those living on the edge of the nation's ninth most populous city - bridging the divide, if you will - is a goal well within our reach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... 1 hr Concern 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,747
for pain meds (Sep '11) Fri Nikkimarie4u 13
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... Fri Art Anderson 1
pain management doctor in dallas Thu Wendolyn252 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Apr 20 Chuck Schumer 12
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC