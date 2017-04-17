How a Family-Run Dairy Outside Waco Became Dallas Coffee Shops' Milk Supplier of Choice
We may call them coffee shops, but the fact is, most cafes go through more milk than coffee by volume. "At least half of our beverage sales are milk-based drinks as opposed to straight espressos and brewed coffee," says Nathan Shelton, co-owner of Cultivar Coffee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|12 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC