Five Dallas Dishes to Kill Your Hangover
Love Jonathon's chicken and waffles but can't stomach the lengthy brunch-time wait? Head down the street to what used to be Kessler Park Eating House. Jonathon's chicken and waffles Tired of waiting on the sidewalk for the chance to get down on Jonathon's chicken and waffles? You're in luck: Jonathon's recently turned its sister restaurant down the street, Kessler Park Eating House, into Jonathon's Diner, an extension of the wildly popular Oak Cliff brunch spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|1 hr
|Rachel Maddow
|13
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|2 hr
|Paul Scott
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|14 hr
|Concern
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,749
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|21 hr
|Concern
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Apr 21
|Art Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC