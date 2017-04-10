FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream and lineups
Week seven is here for FC Dallas as they are back on the road to take on the San Jose Earthquakes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big D Soccer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,739
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Glad
|14
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Irving TX getto
|Apr 12
|Alison
|2
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC