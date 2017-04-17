Facing big budget cuts, librarians to get the boot from almost a dozen Dallas ISD schools
Among them are four high schools -- Roosevelt, Lincoln, A. Maceo Smith New Tech and Gilliam Collegiate Academy. So are three middle schools in the district's ACE turnaround program: Edison, Rusk and Zumwalt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|5 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Apr 15
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC