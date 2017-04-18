Drug-dealing cousins who shot up Dallas neighborhood while feds 'fled ...

Drug-dealing cousins who shot up Dall...

A pair of cousins could spend the rest of their lives in prison after they were convicted this month in a 2015 shooting that wounded an undercover Arlington police officer. Victor Manuel Solorzano, 32, was convicted Monday of a count of drug possession, two counts of assault on federal officers and a count of firearm use for a violent crime.

