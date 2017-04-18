Drug-dealing cousins who shot up Dallas neighborhood while feds 'fled ...
A pair of cousins could spend the rest of their lives in prison after they were convicted this month in a 2015 shooting that wounded an undercover Arlington police officer. Victor Manuel Solorzano, 32, was convicted Monday of a count of drug possession, two counts of assault on federal officers and a count of firearm use for a violent crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|5 hr
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|9,744
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Tue
|Marygarcia
|22
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Mon
|alexdeal
|2
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Apr 16
|Lest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC