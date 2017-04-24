Despite Dallas Lawmakers' Efforts, Te...

Despite Dallas Lawmakers' Efforts, Texas House Passes Beefed Up Sanctuary Cities Bill

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Despite vigorous opposition from much of Dallas' delegation, the Texas House of Representatives passed legislation banning so-called sanctuary cities just after 3 a.m. Thursday. The version of the bill passed Thursday is stronger that the original House draft of the bill, more in line with the strong enforcement policies supported by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick than the compromise version of the bill that initially landed on the house floor.

Dallas, TX

