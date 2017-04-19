Dallas Theater Center Announces Inherit the Wind at the Kalita Humphreys Theater
Dallas Theater Center announced today complete details for Inherit the Wind beginning on May 16 and running through June 18 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. The Pay-What-You-Can performance will be Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Press Night will be Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets to Inherit the Wind are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at 880-0202 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|9,745
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|14 hr
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|16
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Tue
|Marygarcia
|22
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Apr 16
|Lest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC