Dallas Theater Center Announces Inherit the Wind at the Kalita Humphreys Theater

Dallas Theater Center announced today complete details for Inherit the Wind beginning on May 16 and running through June 18 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. The Pay-What-You-Can performance will be Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Press Night will be Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets to Inherit the Wind are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at 880-0202 .

