Dallas Police Release Video of Red Bird Murder Suspects
Late Wednesday afternoon, Dallas police say, a fight broke out at the Whispering Hollow apartment complex in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas. During the fight, someone shot 17-year-old Mark Burnough.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|55 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|312
|Oak Cliff Murder Suspect Shot Women Because of ... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Vee
|2
|Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|BUSDRV1
|76
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|texas pete
|180
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|texas pete
|1,108
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|9,759
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Apr 26
|Justicia
|136
