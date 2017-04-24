Dallas Police Release Video of Red Bi...

Dallas Police Release Video of Red Bird Murder Suspects

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Late Wednesday afternoon, Dallas police say, a fight broke out at the Whispering Hollow apartment complex in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas. During the fight, someone shot 17-year-old Mark Burnough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 55 min _FLATLINE-------- 312
News Oak Cliff Murder Suspect Shot Women Because of ... (Jul '15) 3 hr Vee 2
Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10) 9 hr BUSDRV1 76
Word Game (Nov '12) 22 hr texas pete 180
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 23 hr texas pete 1,108
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Thu WarForOil 9,759
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Apr 26 Justicia 136
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC