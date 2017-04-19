Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Burglary
The arrest warrant for Officer Ponseti also mentioned Dallas Police Sergeant Gregory Epley. He was charged and turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff's Department on April 19, 2017.
