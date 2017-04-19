Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Accus...

Dallas Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Burglary

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The arrest warrant for Officer Ponseti also mentioned Dallas Police Sergeant Gregory Epley. He was charged and turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff's Department on April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr WarForOil 9,749
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... 6 hr Concern 1
for pain meds (Sep '11) Apr 21 Nikkimarie4u 13
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... Apr 21 Art Anderson 1
pain management doctor in dallas Apr 20 Wendolyn252 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Apr 20 Chuck Schumer 12
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Apr 19 Bromhead 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,513,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC