Dallas PD stats show rise in violenta Read Story Chris Sadeghi
Discussion on the shortage of police officers and how to bring the Dallas Police Department back to full strength will likely be renewed on Monday when crime stats are presented to the Public Safety Committee. Interim Chief David Pughes will share the numbers for 2017, which show response times have increased across the board for all types of calls and a rise in violent crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|9,750
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|5 hr
|Rachel Maddow
|13
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|6 hr
|Paul Scott
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|19 hr
|Concern
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|Sun
|Concern
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Apr 21
|Art Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC