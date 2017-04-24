Dallas office shooting: Man fatally s...

Dallas office shooting: Man fatally shoots boss before killing himself

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

The shooting unfolded on the seventh floor of the tower, located by the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Fox 4 reported . SHOOTING SCENE- Office bdlg..LBJ Frwy near Coit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 4 hr Rachel Maddow 13
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 5 hr Paul Scott 1
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... 17 hr Concern 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 19 hr WarForOil 9,749
Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl... Sun Concern 1
for pain meds (Sep '11) Apr 21 Nikkimarie4u 13
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... Apr 21 Art Anderson 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC