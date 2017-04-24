Dallas office shooting: Man fatally shoots boss before killing himself
The shooting unfolded on the seventh floor of the tower, located by the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Fox 4 reported . SHOOTING SCENE- Office bdlg..LBJ Frwy near Coit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Rachel Maddow
|13
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|5 hr
|Paul Scott
|1
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|17 hr
|Concern
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|9,749
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|Sun
|Concern
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Apr 21
|Art Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC