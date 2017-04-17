Dallas Museum of Art opening its Keir Collection of Islamic Art Gallery
The Keir Collection is huge. Assembled over five decades by the late Edmund de Unger, the collection of Islamic art encompasses almost 2,000 works from three continents and spanning 13 centuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|12 hr
|alexdeal
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Sun
|Lest
|1
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC