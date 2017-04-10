Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt Wood
There are 1 comment on the D Magazine story from 17 hrs ago, titled Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt Wood. In it, D Magazine reports that:
The elections are just over two weeks away. A couple of hours ago, the Morning News came out with its endorsements in two big races, going with Matt Wood over Philip Kingston and Lee Kleinman over Candy Evans .
#1 2 hrs ago
Kleinman received large campaign contributions from special interest groups totalling over $80,000, while Candy Evans has collected only $12,000 - all from ordinary people, many of whom don't want a major highway in the Trinity River Flood Plain. http://candyfordallas.com/2017/04/10/opponent...
We know who owns Kleinman, and it is the special interest groups.
