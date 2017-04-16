Dallas model lands 'Vogue Italia' magazine cover
A little bit Audrey Hepburn, a whole lot Sissy Spacek, it's hard to believe 17-year-old Sara Grace Wallerstedt didn't feel very "pretty" growing up. The Bedford teenager now epitomizes "the new beautiful" on the cover of April's Italian Vogue ,widely considered by many style types to be the most prestigious fashion publication in the world.
