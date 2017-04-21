Dallas lawmaker Eddie Bernice Johnson preparing to run for re-election to Congress
Two sources close to her told The Dallas Morning News that the Dallas Democrat is close to announcing that she'll seek one more two-year term, dousing speculation that she will retire as the representative For District 30 when her term ends Dec. 31, 2018. Aides are now working on a campaign roll-out, and Johnson is about to step up her fundraising.
