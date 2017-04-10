Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine Hit in Crash
Dallas Fire-Rescue Engine 54 was hit while working a prior crash on the Interstate 20 frontage road Sunday Morning DFR Engine 54 was hit at about 3:30 a.m. on the frontage road of Interstate 20 near Bonnie View Road. The engine was blocking off a lane from a crash that had already occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,743
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|15
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|19 hr
|Lest
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09)
|Apr 13
|Renteronthesearch
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Apr 12
|Ed Taiwo
|1
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 11
|bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC