Dallas' Favorite (Or Least Favorite, ...

Dallas' Favorite (Or Least Favorite, Depending Who You Ask) Celebrity Chef is Emceeing Iron Fork

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Meat-master John Tesar is emceeing the Iron Fork Chef Challenge, and if you dig TV cooking competitions, you won't want to miss this nail-biter. Iron Fork, the Dallas Observer 's annual food- and booze-tasting event, is next week, and the foodie extravaganza just added a little dose of celebrity: Top Chef alum and Dallas steakmaster John Tesar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) 1 hr Marygarcia 22
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 14 hr Phat Pat 11
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 23 hr alexdeal 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon WarForOil 9,743
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 15
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Lest 1
Eddie Davis - MAB REALTY (Jun '09) Apr 13 Renteronthesearch 16
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC