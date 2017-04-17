Dallas' Favorite (Or Least Favorite, Depending Who You Ask) Celebrity Chef is Emceeing Iron Fork

Meat-master John Tesar is emceeing the Iron Fork Chef Challenge, and if you dig TV cooking competitions, you won't want to miss this nail-biter. Iron Fork, the Dallas Observer 's annual food- and booze-tasting event, is next week, and the foodie extravaganza just added a little dose of celebrity: Top Chef alum and Dallas steakmaster John Tesar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.