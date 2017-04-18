Dallas-County 40 mins ago 10:11 a.m.Death of baby who died during 911 fiasco ruled an accident
The death of a 6-month-old child who died last month after his babysitter was repeatedly put on hold by 911 has been ruled accidental, according to a Collin County Medical Examiner's autopsy report. The medical examiner concluded that Brandon Alex died of "positional asphyxia that compromised his ability to breathe," the report said.
