Dallas-County 3 mins ago 6:46 a.m.Husband, dog killed in Lakewood house fire
A husband and dog were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning near White Rock Lake. Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue says crews were called to the 6900 block of Redstart Lane in Lakewood at about 3 a.m. They found "flames rolling" from the front of the home.
