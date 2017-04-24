Dallas-County 17 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Masked man arrested outside Dallas police station
According to police sources, Adan Salazar, 22, drove up to the security checkpoint, where officers stopped to talk to him. Salazar wore a Guy Fawkes mask seen in "V for Vendetta," which has also been worn as a symbol for online hacktivist group Anonymous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|WarForOil
|9,758
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|20 hr
|Justicia
|136
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|21 hr
|pshun2404
|5
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|21 hr
|everyone knows be...
|14
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Tue
|B- Moore
|1
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Mon
|Greg Knight
|2
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Mon
|Leon Trotsky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC