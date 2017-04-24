Dallas-County 17 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Ma...

Dallas-County 17 mins ago 6:05 p.m.Masked man arrested outside Dallas police station

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

According to police sources, Adan Salazar, 22, drove up to the security checkpoint, where officers stopped to talk to him. Salazar wore a Guy Fawkes mask seen in "V for Vendetta," which has also been worn as a symbol for online hacktivist group Anonymous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 12 hr WarForOil 9,758
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 20 hr Justicia 136
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... 21 hr pshun2404 5
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 21 hr everyone knows be... 14
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... Tue B- Moore 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Mon Greg Knight 2
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... Mon Leon Trotsky 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC