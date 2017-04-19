Dallas cop was reckless in fatal chas...

Dallas cop was reckless in fatal chase, lied afterward, prosecutor says in trial

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Prosecutors described a fired Dallas police officer's actions as reckless and deceptive after a 2013 collision that killed a fleeing bicyclist. But the officer's defense attorney said the former cop was just trying to protect a neighborhood from drug deals when he chased the man down in his squad car four years ago.

