Dallas cop was reckless in fatal chase, lied afterward, prosecutor says in trial
Prosecutors described a fired Dallas police officer's actions as reckless and deceptive after a 2013 collision that killed a fleeing bicyclist. But the officer's defense attorney said the former cop was just trying to protect a neighborhood from drug deals when he chased the man down in his squad car four years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 min
|WarForOil
|9,745
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|8 hr
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|WarForOil
|16
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Tue
|Marygarcia
|22
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Phat Pat
|11
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Mon
|alexdeal
|2
|Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB
|Apr 16
|Lest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC